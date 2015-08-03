* Third Point buys stake potentially worth almost $1 bln
* Highlights potential of dominant India business
* Says resolution of VW issue could unlock cash
* Suzuki books record Q1 op profit on Indian business
By Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO, Aug 3 U.S. activist investment fund Third
Point LLC has placed a bet on Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
potentially worth almost $1 billion citing the automaker's
dominance in India, sending its shares to a lifetime high.
Third Point, led by Daniel Loeb, on Friday said Suzuki stock
was cheap considering majority-owned Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
holds nearly 50 percent of a market where few own
cars, and is valued higher than its parent.
"The company's greatest asset is its low-cost manufacturing
process for vehicles for the emerging market consumer," Third
Point said in a letter to clients.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters Third Point
had looked into Suzuki since March-April and bought a small
stake. Japan regulation requires ownership of 5 percent or over
to be declared. A stake of 4.99 percent, at the stock's highest
price since March 1, would be worth around 121.6 billion yen
($979 million).
Third Point declined to specify the size, price or timing of
its stake purchase. Suzuki declined to comment on specific
shareholders.
The investment would be Third Point's latest in Japan after
Sony Corp and Fanuc Corp. The fund pushed
unsuccessfully for restructuring at Sony before selling out,
while its criticism of Fanuc was followed by the factory robot
maker raising dividends.
Its investment in the small car specialist coincides with
management change. Last month, 85-year-old Chief Executive Osamu
Suzuki named eldest son Toshihiro Suzuki as president. Suzuki's
shares fell 4 percent the following day.
In its Friday letter, Third Point did not make any demands
of Suzuki but called its balance sheet "inefficient." It also
said a "paralysing" dispute over Volkswagen AG's 20
percent stake in Suzuki was nearly over, after which Suzuki
could make better use of its cash.
The Third Point news gave a bump to shares already on upward
trend over the past three years as Maruti drives group earnings.
In April-June, a jump in Maruti's income helped Suzuki post its
highest-ever first-quarter operating profit.
An India sales boost and strong rupee pushed up operating
profit 8.3 percent to 55.16 billion yen, versus the 51.03
billion yen average estimate of eight analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters. Net profit, which excludes Maruti, fell 15.5 percent.
"What this says is that our dependence on Maruti is very
high," said a Suzuki spokesman. "That in a way reflects our
reality."
Suzuki's stock rose as much as 4.7 percent after the Third
Point news. It ended the day up 3.4 percent ahead of earnings at
its highest-ever close of 4,467.5 yen. The broader Tokyo market
fell 0.1 percent.
($1 = 124.1500 yen)
(Additional reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)