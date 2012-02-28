BRIEF-New York Times Company reports nominations for board of directors
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
NEW YORK Feb 28 Private equity firm Thoma Bravo announced on Tuesday that it has completed fundraising for its latest fund, closing at $1.25 billion.
The fund, called Thoma Bravo Fund X, was oversubscribed with support from prior and new investors.
The San Francisco-based private equity fund, which most recently spent $1.3 billion in buying Web security firm Blue Coat Systems, will invest Fund X by continuing to buy and build in consolidating industries with a focus on enterprise and infrastructure software and financial and business services.
Thoma Bravo completed its first platform acquisition for Fund X last month when it acquired Telestream, a leading provider of live and on-demand digital video tools and solutions.
(Reporting By Nadia Damouni; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* FCPT announces acquisition of a Mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million
* CBOE Holdings' acquisition of Bats Global Markets expected to close February 28