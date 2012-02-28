NEW YORK Feb 28 Private equity firm Thoma Bravo announced on Tuesday that it has completed fundraising for its latest fund, closing at $1.25 billion.

The fund, called Thoma Bravo Fund X, was oversubscribed with support from prior and new investors.

The San Francisco-based private equity fund, which most recently spent $1.3 billion in buying Web security firm Blue Coat Systems, will invest Fund X by continuing to buy and build in consolidating industries with a focus on enterprise and infrastructure software and financial and business services.

Thoma Bravo completed its first platform acquisition for Fund X last month when it acquired Telestream, a leading provider of live and on-demand digital video tools and solutions.

