LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Thomas Cook bonds rose on Friday after the tour operator said it had agreed a deal with its lenders to give it greater financial flexibility following a string of profit warnings.

The company's 7.75% GBP300m bond, maturing in 2017 and rated BB- by Standard & Poor's, tightened by 56bp to mid-swaps plus 1,067bp, and was bid 2 points higher at 71.75, according to Tradeweb. Its 6.75% EUR400m 2015 bond was also bid about 3 points higher at 77.418. Its shares, meanwhile, jumped 16%.

Thomas Cook, Europe's second biggest tour operator, said the new arrangements include a new short-term committed bank facility to provide an additional GBP100m (USD157m) of headroom and will cost approximately GBP5m in fees.

It has also amended an existing GBP150m and a GBP850m credit facility maturing in May 2014, setting new levels in terms of how much debt and debt-related charges it can carry relative to earnings.

The company agreed to a number of other restrictions including a limitation on acquisitions and a prohibition on dividend and share redemptions. Those will apply until the GBP150m amortising loan is repaid and the company can show it is able to meet covenant tests.

BNP Paribas, Barclays, BayernLB, Commerzbank, DnB NOR, HSBC, ING, Lloyds, RBS, SG CIB, UniCredit and WestLB are bookrunners. Lenders are Abbey National, Bank of Montreal, CIC Credit Mutuel, KBC Bank, Nordea Bank, WGZ-Bank.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)