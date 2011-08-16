(Adds detail)
* Deal will create biggest high street travel business
* Commission says deal will not result in less competition
LONDON, Aug 16 Britain's Competition Commission
(CC) has cleared a merger between struggling Thomas Cook's
UK retail business and those of the Co-operative group
and Midlands Co-operative Society, to create Britain's biggest
retail travel operation.
The deal will bring together three of the biggest travel
agents on the British high street. Thomas Cook currently has 780
stores, while the Co-op has 360 travel shops and the Midlands
100.
"The CC has concluded that the acquisition will not result
in a substantial lessening of competition in any markets in the
UK, in particular for customers buying package holidays from
high street travel agents," the Commission said on Tuesday.
"Therefore, customers are unlikely to suffer from
significantly higher prices or reduced choice as a result of the
joint venture," it added.
Thomas Cook recently gave its third profit warning in a
year, leading to the departure of its chief executive, following
dismal trading in its British retail business and some observers
have questioned the timing of further expansion on the UK high
street.
It is currently conducting a strategic review of its British
business where sales have been hit by tough economic conditions
which have hit its core customer base of young families with
children particularly hard.
Rival TUI Travel , which owns the Thomson and First
Choice chains, has fared better, selling to a broader
demographic base.
Thomas Cook plans to conduct its tour operator business
separately from the joint venture.
The commission had provisionally given the go-ahead for the
joint venture in July.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Adveith Nair)