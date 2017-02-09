UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON Feb 9 Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of insurer Standard Life, said on Thursday it had voted against the re-election of the board members who set pay at holiday firm Thomas Cook after it disagreed with their plans.
SLI, the second-biggest investor in Thomas Cook, with a near 13 percent stake, Reuters data showed, said the move followed disagreement with a plan to introduce a potential payment to executives above the normal upper limit set by the pay policy.
"In addition, we opposed the introduction of new elements to the remuneration plan as we strongly believe these should be dealt with in the existing policy," the statement added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, June 16 Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset.
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)