LONDON Nov 26 British holiday company Thomas
Cook said its chief executive Harriet Green was stepping
down, two years after leading a turnaround of the group.
Warning that its pace of growth would moderate next year to
reflect a tougher trading environment, Thomas Cook said that
Green would be replaced by chief operating officer Peter
Fankhauser with immediate effect.
The CEO change came as the company reported a 44 percent
jump in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 323 million
pounds ($507.43 million) for the year ended September, broadly
in line with a Thomson Reuters consensus forecast of 320 million
pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6365 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)