LONDON Nov 25 British holiday company Thomas Cook said confidence in its progress in the current financial year meant it could restart dividend payments in early 2017, as it reported an expected 4 percent drop in annual profit.

Thomas Cook posted underlying profit from operations (EBIT) of 310 million pounds in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, slightly higher than the 307 million pounds consensus forecast, but lower than the 323 million pounds it made last year.

The company had warned in July that cancellations of holidays to Tunisia after a beach gun attack, concerns regarding Greece's potential exit from the euro and a currency hit would knock this year's profit. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)