LONDON Feb 11 British holiday company Thomas
Cook Group reported a narrower first-quarter seasonal
loss and said it was on track to grow this year despite facing
tough trading conditions in mainland Europe.
The company, the world's oldest travel group, said on
Wednesday that its seasonal loss from operations in the three
months ended Dec. 31 was 42 percent lower than in the same
period last year at 73 million pounds, reflecting a cost saving
plan and strength in its home market.
Summer holiday bookings were developing in line with
expectations, said Thomas Cook, adding that trading in Britain
was robust, while on the continent it faced headwinds, with
German customers booking trips later.
Thomas Cook, in the midst of a long-term cost-saving plan,
warned in November that its growth would be more measured in the
current financial year.
"While trading conditions continue to be tough, particularly
in Continental Europe and Northern Europe, we nevertheless
expect to deliver further growth in full-year 2015, consistent
with our expectations at our recent full year results," the
company said in a statement.
