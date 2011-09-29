* Focused on rebuilding balance sheet
* Working closely with banking group
LONDON, Sept 29 Troubled travel firm Thomas Cook
said it would scrap dividend payments as it looked to
strengthen its balance sheet and was working closely with its
lending banks, hoping to reach an agreement ahead of covenant
tests in December.
Europe's second biggest tour operator, whose chief executive
stepped down in August following a string of profit warnings,
said it was looking to achieve a substantial reduction in its
net debt over the next two to three years.
"The group is focused on improving its financial
flexibility, particularly around the seasonal cash low point at
the end of December. We are working closely and constructively
with our banking group to achieve this. The board is confident
that agreement will be reached shortly," it said on Thursday.
Thomas Cook faces a test of its banking covenants in
December -- at a time when its cash inflow is usually weak
because it is a quiet time for bookings.
The company said it expected underlying operating profit to
be broadly in line with expectations. It said results in July
and August had been in line with expectations but September had
been more challenging, particularly in its French business.
Thomas Cook has been hit hard by tough trading conditions in
Britain where its core customer base of families with young
children has been hit hardest by tough economic conditions.
The company warned in July that earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) would be around 320 million pounds ($500 million)
this year, well below the 380 million which the market had
expected.
The average forecast currently stands at 315 million pounds,
according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 13 analysts.
Rival TUI Travel , which owns the Thomson and First
Choice chains, has a more diverse customer base, selling to a
higher proportion of couples, particularly 'empty nesters' whose
children have left home.
TUI Travel said last week it was on track to meet full-year
profit expectations.
Shares in Thomas Cook, which have lost nearly 90 percent of
their value over the last eighteen months, closed on Wednesday
at 36.9 pence, valuing the business at 323 million pounds.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Rhys Jones)