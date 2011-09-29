* Focused on rebuilding balance sheet

* Working closely with banking group

LONDON, Sept 29 Troubled travel firm Thomas Cook said it would scrap dividend payments as it looked to strengthen its balance sheet and was working closely with its lending banks, hoping to reach an agreement ahead of covenant tests in December.

Europe's second biggest tour operator, whose chief executive stepped down in August following a string of profit warnings, said it was looking to achieve a substantial reduction in its net debt over the next two to three years.

"The group is focused on improving its financial flexibility, particularly around the seasonal cash low point at the end of December. We are working closely and constructively with our banking group to achieve this. The board is confident that agreement will be reached shortly," it said on Thursday.

Thomas Cook faces a test of its banking covenants in December -- at a time when its cash inflow is usually weak because it is a quiet time for bookings.

The company said it expected underlying operating profit to be broadly in line with expectations. It said results in July and August had been in line with expectations but September had been more challenging, particularly in its French business.

Thomas Cook has been hit hard by tough trading conditions in Britain where its core customer base of families with young children has been hit hardest by tough economic conditions.

The company warned in July that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would be around 320 million pounds ($500 million) this year, well below the 380 million which the market had expected.

The average forecast currently stands at 315 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 13 analysts.

Rival TUI Travel , which owns the Thomson and First Choice chains, has a more diverse customer base, selling to a higher proportion of couples, particularly 'empty nesters' whose children have left home.

TUI Travel said last week it was on track to meet full-year profit expectations.

Shares in Thomas Cook, which have lost nearly 90 percent of their value over the last eighteen months, closed on Wednesday at 36.9 pence, valuing the business at 323 million pounds.

($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Rhys Jones)