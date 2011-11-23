MUMBAI Nov 23 Thomas Cook India , a unit of British tour operator Thomas Cook, said on Wednesday financial troubles at its parent will not impact its financial position or performance.

Thomas Cook on Tuesday asked lenders to come to its rescue for the second time in five weeks, sending shares in one of the world's oldest travel operators into freefall as it warned of a possible default. The firm has also delayed the publication of its full year results..

"The development will have no impact on our business, people, customers, suppliers and the services we provide. We continue to operate business as usual," the Indian firm said in a statement.

"The forward bookings indicate strong demand for our products-across our travel verticals as well as foreign exchange," it added.

Thomas Cook India has a current debt to equity ratio of 0.5 to 1 and is a profitable firm, it said.

Shares in Thomas Cook India closed down 5.5 percent at 37.85 rupees in a weak Mumbai market. Its stock had fallen as much as 16.8 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Harish Nambiar)