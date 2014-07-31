UPDATE 2-Improved margins and Advair hopes lift drugmaker Hikma
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)