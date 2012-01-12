PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MUMBAI Jan 12 Cash-strapped UK parent of Thomas Cook India has decided to sell its Indian arm to raise money to help its troubled global operations, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.
Royal Bank of Scotland will find a buyer for Thomas Cook India after the two foreign founders pledged their entire holding in the Indian arm with the British bank on Wednesday, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources.
The company values its Indian business at 7 billion rupees ($135.4 million), it said, quoting a person with direct knowledge of the development.
Mumbai-based Mercury Travels, Cox & Kings, Chinese firm HNA and foreign exchange group Travelex could be interested in the business, the report said.
Thomas Cook India's founders and the UK parent jointly own 77 percent stake in the India unit, while small investors hold about 15.61 percent.
The talk of selling India business was just speculation and that the company would not like to comment, Thomas Cook India Managing Director Madhavan Menon told the newspaper.
Company officials did not answer a phone call by Reuters. ($1 = 51.7 rupees) (Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
SANTIAGO, Feb 12 More than 300 people wearing hoods vandalized property at the world's biggest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, and forced contract workers to stop work during an ongoing strike, management said on Sunday.
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.