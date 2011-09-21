(Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 21 Beleaguered travel firm Thomas Cook said it had appointed Belgian Frank Meysman, a former Sara Lee and Procter & Gamble executive, to become chairman from December when current incumbent Michael Beckett retires.

Europe's second biggest tour operator has endured a torrid year with the tough trading environment in Britain and unrest in the Middle East and North Africa leading to a series of profit warnings and the departure of veteran chief executive Manny Fontenla-Novoa.

"The group faces a number of significant challenges, but in the medium to longer-term we will be well positioned to build shareholder value on the back of premium brands and a fine heritage in the UK as well as internationally," Meysman said.

The 170-year old company is still searching for a new chief executive following Fontenla-Novoa's departure in August.

Meysman was executive vice chairman of U.S. food and beverage giant Sara Lee between 1997 and 2003 and has served as a non-executive director, including chairman, of a number of private and public companies, Thomas Cook said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shares in Thomas Cook, which recently hit an all-time low after losing over 80 percent of their value since January, closed on Tuesday at 41.35 pence, valuing the business at 354 million pounds ($557 million).

($1 = 0.636 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Rhys Jones)