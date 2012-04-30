April 30 Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd received U.S. regulatory approval on Monday for its pending $3.9 billion acquisition of U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts, ABB said in a statement.

The companies are still waiting on European Commission approval for the deal, part of ABB Chief Executive Joe Hogan's push to boost the company's presence in the United States. (Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)