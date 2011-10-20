* Sales rise 16.6 percent
* Raises full-year operating profit outlook
Oct 20 Thomas & Betts Corp raised its
full-year operating earnings outlook after third-quarter profit
rose 23 percent, helped in part by growth in its electricals
segment.
Net income from the electrical parts maker's continuing
operations rose to $54.3 million or $1.03 per share, compared
with $44.1 million or 83 cents per share, a year ago.
Third-quarter sales rose 16.6 percent to $604.4 million, and
by 14 percent to $500.7 million in its electricals segment.
The company, which also serves commercial and communications
markets, forecast 2011 operating earnings of $3.40-$3.45 a
share, up from its prior view of $3.20-$3.35.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by David
Hulmes)