Oct 20 Thomas & Betts Corp raised its full-year operating earnings outlook after third-quarter profit rose 23 percent, helped in part by growth in its electricals segment.

Net income from the electrical parts maker's continuing operations rose to $54.3 million or $1.03 per share, compared with $44.1 million or 83 cents per share, a year ago.

Third-quarter sales rose 16.6 percent to $604.4 million, and by 14 percent to $500.7 million in its electricals segment.

The company, which also serves commercial and communications markets, forecast 2011 operating earnings of $3.40-$3.45 a share, up from its prior view of $3.20-$3.35.

(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by David Hulmes)