UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 7 Thomas Cook Group PLC : * Sold Thomas Cook Egypt and Thomas Cook Lebanon businesses to yusuf bin ahmed
kanoo co wll of Bahrain for £6.5 million * The divested units offered outbound corporate and leisure travel to egyptian
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources