UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Thomas Cook Group PLC : * Thomas Cook Group Plc announces sale of elegant resorts * Completed sale of Elegant resorts to Al Tayyar for gross cash proceeds of
14.3 million pounds. * All other parts of Thomas Cook's UK tour operations remain unaffected by
today's announcement. * Source text
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources