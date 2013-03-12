UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
March 12 British travel group Thomas Cook is drawing up plans to raise more than 400 million pounds ($595 million) through a share issue, Sky News reported on Tuesday citing people close to the company.
The capital-raising, which is likely to be announced in the coming weeks, will be in the form of a share placing rather than a rights issue, Sky News said.
The share issue is part of the company's plan to overhaul its capital structure and includes other measures like re-negotiating borrowing facilities with lenders, Sky News reported.
Thomas Cook was unavailable for comment.
The 172-year-old travel firm has struggled over the last two years with a slump in sales that has forced it to renegotiate bank loans and sell off planes and stores to lighten its debt load while facing a string of profit warnings.
Thomas Cook cut 2,500 jobs in the United Kingdom last week.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.