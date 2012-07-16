FRANKFURT, July 16 More Germans are booking
holidays to Greece now that the debt-stricken country has not
been in the headlines so much recently, the chief executive of a
leading German tour operator said on Monday.
Tour operators and airlines in Germany had reported a slump
of around a third in bookings to Greece this summer as Germans
avoided the country, fearing they would not be welcomed after
Chancellor Angela Merkel took a hard stance on the country's
debt woes.
Since Greece's pro-bailout parties secured an election
majority last month, bookings have picked up over the last few
weeks, Thomas Cook Germany said.
"The booking trend runs parallel to what's in the papers. If
the headlines are bad, bookings fall, if it's quiet, then they
rise again," Chief Executive Peter Fankhauser said.
Tourism generates about a fifth of Greece's gross domestic
product, and Germany is its biggest source of tourists. In the
first quarter, the country's income from tourism dropped 15
percent.
Fankhauser said that even though hoteliers and airlines had
been offering discounts, booking numbers were still well below
those of the previous year.
A spokesman for the tour operator declined to give exact
numbers. Rival German tour operator Rewe said last week bookings
to Greece were down by 28 percent.
Instead of Greece, German tourists are choosing to go to
Spain, Turkey, or Tunisia. Bookings to Tunisia are back at 2010
levels, Fankhauser said, recovering strongly after the 2011
uprisings across the region.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman)