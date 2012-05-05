FRANKFURT May 5 Thomas Cook Group Plc
said it has agreed a new financing package with its lenders
which extends the maturity of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.26 billion)
of financing until May 31, 2015.
The 170-year-old travel group has been forced to consider a
raft of fundraising proposals after it issued three profit
warnings last year due to young families with children cutting
back on holidays.
Thomas Cook endured a dire 2011, with a sales slump
culminating in the departure of veteran chief executive Manny
Fontenla-Novoa in August and a funding crunch requiring the
company to ask its banks for new financing.
($1 = 0.6189 British pounds)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)