FRANKFURT May 5 Thomas Cook Group Plc said it has agreed a new financing package with its lenders which extends the maturity of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.26 billion) of financing until May 31, 2015.

The 170-year-old travel group has been forced to consider a raft of fundraising proposals after it issued three profit warnings last year due to young families with children cutting back on holidays.

Thomas Cook endured a dire 2011, with a sales slump culminating in the departure of veteran chief executive Manny Fontenla-Novoa in August and a funding crunch requiring the company to ask its banks for new financing.

