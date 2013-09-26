* Analyst says Thomas Cook faces headwinds
* Company is halfway through turnaround plan
* TUI says 31 pct of mainstream winter programme sold
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Sept 26 TUI Travel lifted its
full-year profit forecast on Thursday and said demand for its
winter holidays was strong, overshadowing British rival Thomas
Cook whose shares tumbled after it reported slower
summer trading.
TUI, the world's largest tour operator, increased its growth
forecast for underlying operating profit to 11 percent from an
estimate of 10 percent given seven weeks ago, while Thomas Cook
said full-year profit would be in line with market expectations.
At 0909 GMT, shares in TUI were 1.8 percent higher at 363
pence, making it the second-highest climber on the FTSE 100
Index. Thomas Cook was down 11 percent at 145 pence.
"If you just read the tone of the statements, Thomas Cook's
is a little more subdued than the TUI one," said Numis
Securities analyst Wyn Ellis.
"Thomas Cook has come a long way and I think there's just a
little too much expectation in the market. It wasn't a bad
update by any means but there's a few headwinds going into the
winter."
Thomas Cook shares are trading at an estimated
price-to-forward earnings ratio of 29 times, compared to just 12
times for TUI, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Saved by an emergency bail-out from its lenders two years
ago, Thomas Cook is halfway through a three-year turnaround plan
that has seen it cut 2,500 jobs and close 195 underperforming
outlets in Britain.
The 172-year-old company's share price has jumped more than
10-fold over the past year and last month reported its first
third-quarter profit since staving off bankruptcy in 2011.
It said it experienced slower trading in summer compared to
last year, as expected, after unusually bad weather in Europe in
2012 drove up late bookings, and that the winter season had
started slower as well due to Europe's warm weather and unrest
in places such as Egypt.
TUI, which owns the Thomson and First Choice brands, said it
had seen a strong high-season summer with most of its programmes
almost fully sold, delivering an 8 and 10 percent rise in
revenue from Britain and the Nordic region respectively.
It said about 31 percent of its mainstream winter programme
had so far been sold, with average selling prices across all its
key markets, excluding Egypt, up year on year.
Both companies said they were confident of coping with the
impact of recent unrest in Egypt, historically a popular
destination with sunshine-seeking British, Russian and German
holidaymakers during Europe's winter.