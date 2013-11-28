By Rhys Jones
LONDON Nov 28 Thomas Cook raised its
revenue and cost-cutting targets in the latest stage of a
profit-boosting turnaround at the world's oldest travel firm,
sending its shares to a near three-year high.
The tour operator is recovering from a dramatic slump over
the past three years, hit by the euro zone debt crisis, high
fuel costs and political turmoil in popular holiday destinations
such as Greece, Egypt and Tunisia.
Since travel industry outsider Harriet Green took over as
Chief Executive 16 months ago, Thomas Cook has achieved a steady
improvement in its finances through job cuts, store closures and
a series of disposals to reduce debt.
The 172-year-old company on Thursday posted earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) up a forecast-beating 49 percent to 263
million pounds ($429 million) in the year to Sept. 30, helped by
strong demand for fixed-price holidays to Spain, the Canary
Islands and Turkey.
The consensus estimate from analysts surveyed by Thomas Cook
was for EBIT of 251 million pounds.
Green said that the business is now back on a firm
trajectory of profitable growth and that she is confident of
delivering "significantly more" in the coming years.
Reflecting this confidence, Thomas Cook aims to cut costs by
440 million pounds by 2015 - 10 percent more than previously
expected - and to deliver a further 440 million pounds of
savings by 2018.
It also raised its target for revenue from new products,
such as exclusive hotels and city breaks, by 40 percent to 700
million pounds by 2015 and aims to hit 1.2 billion pounds by the
end of 2017.
"The first wave of cost savings was about picking off the
low-hanging fruit, and wave two will be about generating savings
through better using Thomas Cook's scale in areas inclduing
transportation and purchasing," Green said.
METEORIC RECOVERY
Shares in Thomas Cook, which have trebled in value since the
start of the year, rose more than 10 percent to 168.6 pence by
0950 GMT. This was their highest since January 2011, giving the
company a value of 2.45 billion pounds.
Accendo Research analyst Mike van Dulken said Thomas Cook's
growth forecasts were "music to investors' ears", with the
shares likely to continue their "meteoric recovery" from as low
as 8 pence in late 2011.
In August the company announced its first third-quarter
profit since staving off bankruptcy in 2011 and told investors
to expect more from a restructuring that has allowed it to
pledge a return of dividend payouts by the end of 2015.
Green said the group, which roughly halved its debt to 421
million pounds during the year, is nearing the end of its
disposal programme after selling ski brand Neilson this week.
Thomas Cook, which unveiled a 1.6 billion pound refinancing
plan in May, said its full-year operating margin rose 0.9
percentage points to 2.8 percent. Rival group TUI Travel's
operating margin was 2.1 percent in 2012, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Green has pledged to boost profits by $500 million in the
next three years by moving more operations online.
Thomas Cook said online business accounted for 36 percent of
annual sales this year, up two percentage points from last year,
after the company reduced its online brands to three in Britain
and one in Germany while extending the product range.
It said margins for winter 2013/14 are ahead of last year
and bookings for summer 2014 are in line with its expectations.