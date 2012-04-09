LONDON, April 9 Thomas Cook Group Plc
confirmed on Monday that it is in advanced talks with lenders to
extend financing arrangements as part of a strategic review that
could also result in the possible sale and leaseback of some
aircraft.
The 170-year-old travel group has been forced to consider a
raft of fundraising proposals after it issued three profit
warnings last year due to young families with children cutting
back on holidays.
"Thomas Cook Group confirms that it is in advanced
discussions with its banking group about extending its financing
arrangements," the world's oldest travel company said in a
statement. "In addition to the revised financing arrangements,
the previously announced asset disposal programme and the sale
of Thomas Cook India, the group is exploring the possible sale
and leaseback of certain aircraft."
Thomas Cook endured a dire 2011 during which a sales slump
culminated in the departure of veteran chief executive Manny
Fontenla-Novoa in August and a funding crunch requiring the
company to ask its banks for new financing.
Having secured a 200 million pounds ($317 million) rescue
package from lenders in November, it has now opened new talks to
give it more financial headroom, however that could come at a
heavy price for the group, which is grappling with 890 million
pounds in debt.
A spokeswoman for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
said on Sunday that it was part of the lending group working to
extend credit for Thomas Cook, after the Sunday Times reported
that the group was close to securing a 1.2 billion pound
lifeline from its lenders.
A person at one of the other lenders told Reuters that a
restructuring could involve the banks taking an equity stake in
the business, as the company and 17 lenders discuss how to give
the travel firm more headroom.
Talks are also likely to lead to extensions on the
maturities of the loans.
Thomas Cook reported an uplift in business in March, after a
new advertising campaign and improvements to its website, a much
needed boost for the group that has also been hit by political
and social turmoil in popular destinations such as Egypt and
Tunisia.
"These discussions are part of the result of the strategic
review the group has undertaken since agreeing terms of a new
facility in November 2011," it said on Monday. "The group
expects to report in more detail on the results of that review
by the time of the interim results."
Thomas Cook is due to publish half-year results in May.
($1 = 0.6317 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Chris Lewis)