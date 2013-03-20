UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, March 20 British travel firm Thomas Cook has agreed to sell its North American business to Canada's Red Label Vacations Inc for 3.4 million pounds ($5.14 million), it said on Wednesday.
The 172-year-old group said the sale of Thomas Cook North America, made up of Thomas Cook Canada and Thomas Cook USA, would be complete by May 31, 2013.
Thomas Cook, which has struggled over the last two years with a slump in sales that has forced it to renegotiate bank loans and sell businesses, said the proceeds of the deal would be used to lighten its 788 million pounds debt load.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources