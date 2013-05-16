LONDON May 16 British tour operator Thomas Cook on Thursday announced a 1.6 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital refinancing plan, including a placing, rights issue, a bond issue and new banking facilities.

The company said it hoped to raise 425 million pounds through a placing and rights issue and around 441 million pounds from the issuance of new bonds. It also said it had agreed 691 million pounds of new banking facilities.

The firm said the initiatives would significantly reduce its debt and help the company in its turnaround plan and enable it to resume dividends payments in the future.

Thomas Cook said its loss before tax for the six months to the end of March fell to 390.9 million pounds from a loss of 584.1 million pounds in the same period a year ago, helped by cost cutting measures and a better performance by its UK business.

Thomas Cook had said earlier that it reduced debt by 86 million pounds to 1.56 billion pounds over the last year and that it would cut 2,500 UK jobs and close 195 stores in Britain. It also said that it expected to cut costs by a further 60 million pounds this year.

The 172-year-old group has struggled over the last two years with a slump in sales that has forced it to renegotiate bank loans and sell off planes and retail outlets to lighten its debt load.