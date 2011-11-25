Nov 25 Europe's second-biggest travel company Thomas Cook (TCG.L) said on Friday it had agreed to borrow another 100 million pounds (US$155 million) from its banks and had secured a relaxation of the terms in a key test of its financial health.

The 170-year-old company, which had agreed to borrow money from its lending banks in October, said the new agreement would give it increased headroom to deal with unexpected events and the uncertain economic environment. ($1 = 0.6458 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)