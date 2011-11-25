Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Nov 25 Europe's second-biggest travel company Thomas Cook (TCG.L) said on Friday it had agreed to borrow another 100 million pounds (US$155 million) from its banks and had secured a relaxation of the terms in a key test of its financial health.
The 170-year-old company, which had agreed to borrow money from its lending banks in October, said the new agreement would give it increased headroom to deal with unexpected events and the uncertain economic environment. ($1 = 0.6458 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.