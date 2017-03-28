UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
LONDON, March 28 British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
Thomas Cook, which unnerved investors in February when it issued a cautious outlook, said trading for the group was progressing in line with expectations. While it saw some margin pressure due to more competition, demand for summer holidays was strong.
"After a slow start to the season and a tough year in 2016, we're seeing early signs that customers are beginning to go back to Turkey and Egypt," it said.
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.