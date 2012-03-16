LONDON, March 15 The chairman of Thomas Cook recently rejected a proposal to inject 400 million pounds into the ailing tour operator, the Financial Times reported on Friday, although the newspaper gave no reason for the rejection.

A group led by two leisure industry veterans, backed by some shareholders of the travel operator, had their proposal dismissed two weeks ago by chairman Frank Meysman, the newspaper reported, citing one person with knowledge of the talks.

The group told Meysman in a two-hour meeting it had support from existing shareholders and outside investors for a 400 million pound pot to support a rights issue and an injection of working capital into the business.

The plan was supported by Invesco, the company's second-largest shareholder, and several other unidentified shareholders, two people familiar with the talks told the FT.

The group is no longer working on the plan, the FT said.

The proposals involved two of the plan's backers being appointed as co-chief executives.

The tour operator announced on Thursday it would put its Indian business up for sale. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Paul Tait)