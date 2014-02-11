LONDON Feb 11 British holiday operator Thomas
Cook said its seasonal loss narrowed in its financial first
quarter and said it had agreed to sell a flight distribution
business for 45 million pounds ($74 million) as part of its
ongoing disposal programme.
The company also said that summer bookings were developing
in line with its expectations. Bookings in the early months of
the year for summer holidays generate the bulk of the firm's
earnings.
The world's oldest travel group, whose history dates back
173-years, posted an underlying operating loss of 56 million
pounds in the three months to the end of December, a 15 percent
improvement on the corresponding year earlier period.
Thomas Cook said in a separate statement that it would sell
Gold Medal, a distributor of scheduled flights, hotels and car
hire, to a unit of the Emirates Group for 45 million pounds.