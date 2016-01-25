BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics files for mixed shelf of up to $60 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $60 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Wealth management company Thomas Miller Investment named Hugh Titcomb as chief executive officer.
Titcomb joins from Brown Shipley & Co where he was head of private banking. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) in March rose 11.6 percent versus March 2016 on a capacity (Available Seat Miles) increase of 15.1 percent