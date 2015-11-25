Nov 25 Thomas Miller Investment Ltd, a unit of insurance and investment services provider Thomas Miller Group, said Chief Executive Mike Balfour had resigned and would leave the company at the end of January.

London-based Balfour, who joined Thomas Miller Investment in 2009, has been the company's CEO for nearly five years.

Thomas Miller Investment said it had begun looking for a new CEO. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)