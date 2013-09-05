BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
Sept 5 Parkway Properties Inc said it will buy Thomas Properties Group Inc for about $300 million in stock and the assumption of about $750 million of debt.
Parkway will pay Thomas Properties' shareholders 0.3822 shares for each share, valuing the deal at $6.26 per share, a premium of 10 percent to its closing on Wednesday.
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
March 1 Fashion house BCBG Max Azria Group LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the latest casualty in the struggling U.S. retail sector, as shoppers abandon malls in favor of internet shopping.