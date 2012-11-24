Nov 23 New York Times Co Chief Executive
Mark Thompson was in London on Friday to answer questions at a
BBC inquiry involving a shelved "Newsnight" program about the
late Jimmy Savile, who is accused of sexually abusing hundreds
of young people for decades.
"Thompson is expected to be back in the office on Monday,"
said a New York Times spokesman who confirmed Thompson was at
the BBC-appointed inquiry.
Thompson was head of the BBC from 2004 until September
during the controversy surrounding the news program that
investigated the allegations about Savile.
While the program never aired, the BBC instead ran laudatory
shows about Savile, the popular "Top of the Pops" BBC presenter,
who died last year.
In October, a rival broadcaster aired a program about Savile
that tipped a series of scandals -- including another Newsnight
program that wrongly accused a former politician of committing
sexual abuse-- that has roiled the British broadcaster.
It caused its director general George Entwistle to step down
a nd has sparked police and parliamentary inquiries
The Guardian reported on Friday that Thompson was expected
to be questioned about what he knew about the Savile allegations
and when he knew about them. Thompson was not at the BBC during
the other Newsnight program that aired false allegations.
Thompson did not immediately responded to a request for
comment about the details of the inquiry.
Thompson started his job at the New York Times on Nov. 12.
On Thursday the BBC named to head of the Royal Opera House
Tony Hall as its director general to help restore the
broadcaster as Britain's most treasured institutions.