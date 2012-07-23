SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 Former Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) President Scott Thompson, who was forced to leave the Internet company after a controversy over his resume, has joined e-commerce start-up ShopRunner as its chief executive.

Thompson, who had been president of eBay Inc's (EBAY.O) PayPal business before joining Yahoo, replaces ShopRunner Chief Executive and co-founder Mike Golden, who will stay on as president of ShopRunner, the 22-month-old company said on Monday.

While PayPal and ShopRunner are "fundamentally different businesses," Thompson said in a statement that both focus on building a broad network of merchants with a large and loyal customer base.

Michael Rubin, CEO of Kynetic, a majority shareholder of ShopRunner, said he agreed with Golden that it is the "perfect time to bring in Scott, who we have gotten to know extremely well over the past few years."

While president of PayPal, Thompson joined ShopRunner's board of directors, and eBay still owns a minority stake in the business, which operates a shipping service for retailers including Toys R Us, American Eagle Outfitters and PetSmart.

In May, Thompson resigned as Yahoo's CEO after less than 6 months in the job because of questions about his academic credentials. He replaced the controversial Carol Bartz, who was fired in September after failing to revitalize Yahoo. [ID:L1E8GD1J4] (Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Richard Chang)