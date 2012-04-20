April 20 Thompson Creek Metals
said it expected to report an operating loss for the first
quarter because of starting up and commissioning a new mill at
its Endako mine in the Canadian province of British Columbia.
In a statement issued late on Thursday, the company, which
owns a 75 percent interest in the Endako mine, said its average
production costs were running at the higher end of a previously
forecast range.
"Although production was lower and costs were higher from
the Endako mine in the first quarter of 2012, through continued
optimization we expect to make up for the lower production
through the remainder of 2012," Chief Executive Officer Kevin
Loughrey said in a statement.
The company expects to meet its previously outlined output
forecast for the Endako mine of 14 million to 15 million pounds
of molybdenum in 2012.
Thompson Creek said its share of the production would amount
to 10 million to 11 million pounds. The remaining 25 percent
stake in Endako, which is located 100 miles northwest of Prince
George, British Columbia, is owned by Japan's Sojitz Corp
.
Thompson Creek said it expected to meet its full-year output
forecast of 26 million to 28 million pounds of molybdenum, but
cautioned that rising diesel and energy prices were pushing its
average cash costs to the higher end of its 2012 forecast of
$7.75 to $9.00 per pound produced.
"If the current inflationary pressures continue, our costs
will continue to increase and potentially rise above the current
guidance," Loughrey said.
