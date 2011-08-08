Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q2 EPS $0.68 vs $0.87 year-ago
* Q2 rev rises 28.6 pct to $190.9 mln
* Q2 molybdenum output 10 mln pounds (Follows alerts)
Aug 8 Thompson Creek Metals' quarterly profit fell 8 percent, hurt by higher costs, and the miner forecast lower production at its Thompson Creek mine in Idaho in the second half of the year.
The company said the mine, which produced 17 million pounds of molybdenum in the first half of the year, is expected to produce 5-7 million pounds of molybdenum in the second half.
Toronto-based Thompson Creek's April-June earnings fell to $116.8 million, or 68 cents a share, from $126.5 million, or 87 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue of the company, which has operations in Idaho, Pennsylvania and British Columbia, rose 29 percent to $190.9 million.
Molybdenum production rose 43 percent to 10.0 million pounds.
Total costs and expenses rose 24 percent to $121.8 million.
The company's shares closed at C$6.94 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.