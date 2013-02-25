BRIEF-Walt Disney enters agreement to offer, sell $400 mln of floating rate notes
* Walt Disney -on March 1, 2017, entered a terms agreement with underwriters with respect to offer and sale of $400 million of floating rate notes due 2020
NEW YORK Feb 25 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc : * Shares off 8.4 percent premarket after results
* Walt Disney -on March 1, 2017, entered a terms agreement with underwriters with respect to offer and sale of $400 million of floating rate notes due 2020
March 3 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week it would reopen a review of 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse a decision under former President Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.
* Ubiquiti networks inc- board of directors of company approved a $50 million stock repurchase program - sec filing