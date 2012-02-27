Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
Feb 27 Molybdenum miner Thompson Creek Metals posted a fourth-quarter profit, helped by a non-cash unrealized gain on common stock purchase warrants.
For October-December, the company earned $800,000, or breakeven per share, compared with a loss of $45 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company broke even for this quarter, compared with a profit of $34.4 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue for the company, which owns the Thompson Creek mine in Idaho and the Endako mine in British Columbia, fell more than a quarter to $116.7 million.
Shares of the company closed down about 2 percent at C$8.66 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)