June 28 Molybdenum miner Thompson Creek Metals
Co Inc said it expects second-quarter output to
be hurt by a wall slough that occurred at its Idaho mine in May.
The company expects second-quarter production of about 2.5
million pounds from the mine.
Thompson Creek now expects to produce about 16 million
pounds of molybdenum from its mine in Idaho. It had earlier
forecast output of 16 million to 17 million pounds of molybdenum
from the mine in 2012.
Second-quarter molybdenum production at its Endako mine in
northern British Columbia will be hurt by lower ore grades,
Thompson Creek Metals said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.31 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
