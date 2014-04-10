April 10 Thomson Reuters is
exploring potential business opportunities with the Tehran Stock
Exchange should Western sanctions be lifted, the company
confirmed on Thursday.
The global news and information provider met with
representatives from the Tehran Stock Exchange in London earlier
this week.
"Thomson Reuters complies with all sanction rules and
regulations," said a Thomson Reuters spokeswoman.
"Consistent with these rules, the meeting was used to
express mutual interest in exploring potential business
opportunities should sanctions permit and the opportunity be
aligned with our business objectives."
A group of global powers including the United States, Russia
and Great Britain agreed last year to limited sanctions relief
in exchange for a six-month suspension of some nuclear
activities.
The spokeswoman added that no agreement of any type was
discussed during the meeting, which was first reported by The
Wall Street Journal.
Hassan Qalibaf, the chief executive of the Tehran Stock
Exchange, told the Wall Street Journal, "They are interested in
disseminating the trading data of the Tehran capital market."
A representative from the Tehran Stock Exchange was not
immediately available to comment.
Thomson Reuters supplies news to media clients in Iran, as
is permitted under the sanctions.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley)