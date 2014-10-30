BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith as interim CEO
* Says changes are effective immediately
Oct 30 Thomson Reuters Corp on Thursday reported a 1 percent rise in revenue because of growth in its Legal and Tax & Accounting businesses.
The news and information company said third-quarter revenue from ongoing businesses was $3.1 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adjusted for special items, income was $361 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with $397 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Says agreed a new GBP 280 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.