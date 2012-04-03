April 3 Former Thomson Reuters
Chief Executive Tom Glocer will walk away with almost $20
million in compensation, including $3.1 million in severance to
be paid over two years, according to a regulatory filing.
Glocer stepped down as CEO at the end of 2011 after the news
and information provider underwent a series of structural
changes and management shakeups to address lackluster sales of
one of its key products Eikon and a declining stock price.
Most of the $19.9 million that Glocer stands to receive is
part of his regular compensation for 2011 including stock
options, long term incentives and a base salary of $1.5 million,
the company said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Glocer was replaced by James Smith, a veteran Thomson
executive who joined the Canadian newspaper group in 1987. He
will be paid a base salary of $1.5 million and his compensation
could include an additional $7 million in cash and stock
depending on the performance of the company.
Smith's total compensation in 2011 was $10.5 million, which
includes options and share base awards, when he served as the
company's Professional division head and later as its chief
operating officer.
Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler, one of the company's
senior executives, received a base salary of $636,923 and a
one-time grant of options that helped boost his compensation to
$2.7 million in 2011.
Thomson Reuters reported a fourth-quarter loss after taking
a $3 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge.
Several media companies have seen changes in the executive
suite over the last year. Former New York Times Co-Chief
Executive Janet Robinson, who left the company at the end of
last year, received a total payout of nearly $24 million.
Craig Dubow, who stepped down as Gannett Co chief
executive in October, received $37.1 million from a combination
of severance, pension, disability, and stock payments.
(Reporting By Jennifer Saba)