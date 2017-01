LONDON Jan 6 Spot trading of currencies on Thomson Reuters platforms fell to $82 billion a day last month, the lowest since at least 2012, down from $101 billion in November and $91 billion a year ago, the company said on Friday.

Volumes of all currency trades on the company's platforms also inched down on the month, to $349 billion a day, but were up slightly from the $337 billion seen a year ago. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Marc Jones)