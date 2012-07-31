* Q2 adj EPS 54 cents vs Wall Street view 50 cents
* Revenue from ongoing business up 3 pct, in line with
forecast
* Reaffirms 2012 outlook
By Jennifer Saba
July 31 Thomson Reuters Corp
said its 2012 revenue growth was on track after reporting strong
software sales to tax and accounting firms, even as revenue from
financial institutions was weak but making progress.
The global news and information provider said on Tuesday
that revenue from ongoing businesses rose 3 percent before
currency changes to $3.2 billion in the second quarter, which
was in line with analysts' expectations.
Adjusted earnings per share were 54 cents compared with 51
cents a year ago, with the company attributing the increase to
the elimination of integration expenses related to the 2008
merger of Thomson Corp and Reuters Group Plc and a lower tax
rate. That was above analysts' average estimate of 50 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's Tax & Accounting division reported the
strongest organic revenue growth, up 5 percent to $283 million.
The division also helped lift revenue in the first quarter.
Organic revenue strips out acquisitions,
divestures and currency changes.
Organic revenue in the Legal division, which includes
WestlawNext, rose 2 percent to $818 million, while Financial &
Risk, which serves banks and other financial institutions,
reported a 1 percent drop in revenue to $1.8 billion.
"Our Financial & Risk year-to-date revenue performance,
though tepid, has held up relatively w ell despite growing
headwinds in the global financial services industry," Chief
Executive James Smith said in a statement. "We have been making
progress across the Financial & Risk business with a more
rigorous and disciplined approach."
Big banks including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs
, and Deutsche Bank have announced further
belt-tightening by cutting costs, including reducing staff, as
they address the impact of the European debt crisis and the
costs of increased regulation.
Thomson Reuters said Financial & Risk revenue from Europe,
the Middle East and Africa was flat, while revenue from the
Americas grew 3 percent and revenue from Asia fell 2 percent,
primarily related to Japan.
It said sales of its flagship Eikon product, which competes
against Bloomberg LP, FactSet Research Systems Inc and
Interactive Data Corp, totaled more than 19,000 at the end of
the second quarter, up around 20 percent from the end of the
first quarter.
Thomson Reuters said underlying operating profit, which
excludes divestures, slipped 8 percent to $617 million in the
quarter. Underlying operating profit margin fell to 19.3 percent
from 21.2 percent a year ago due to investments and planned
increases in expenses.
The company affirmed its previously announced business
outlook for the year, forecasting revenue to grow in the "low
single digits" and underlying operating profit margin to range
between 18 percent and 19 percent.
Reed Elsevier and Wolters Kluwer
, which compete with Thomson Reuters' legal and
scientific products, reported better-than-expected results in
late July.
(Reporting By Jennifer Saba)