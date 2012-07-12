BRUSSELS, July 12 The European Commission will
consult customers and competitors of Thomson Reuters on
a revised plan the company put forward to address competition
concerns over the use of codes to identify financial data on its
systems, the Commission said on Thursday.
Thomson Reuters owns the 'Reuters Instrument Codes' system
for identifying stocks, bonds and other financial instruments on
its systems used by traders around the world, controlling access
to these RICs, which some competitors and the EU Commission
argue stifles competition in the market for financial data.
"Customers who want to switch would have to remove RICs from
their internal applications and replace them with alternative
codes. This is technically challenging and costly and often
prevents customers from switching," the Commission, which acts
as the European Union competition watchdog, said in a statement.
In December, Thomson Reuters offered to open its
classification to competitors as long as they pay a licensing
fee. But in a test conducted by the EU watchdog, competitors and
trading firms then demanded more.
The EU said the new proposal included reduced fees and a
simplified fee structure.
The Commission said it would now assess with interested
third parties, whether the revised plan addressed the concerns.
