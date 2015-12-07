LONDON Dec 7 Daily spot trading volumes on
foreign exchange platforms run by Thomson Reuters fell
to a three-year low of $90 billion in November, according to
figures published by the company late on Friday.
That marked a fall of 13.5 percent from the previous month,
and helped drag total daily volumes across all types of trading,
including swaps, forwards and options, to a two-year low of $316
billion.
The $90 billion average daily spot trading in November was
down from $104 billion the month before and down 25 percent from
the same month a year ago. This year's high was $135 billion in
January.
The overall total of $316 billion in November was down 10.5
percent from the previous month and almost 9 percent lower than
the same month last year.
Volumes traditionally tail off at year-end as market
participants close their books, either booking profits already
made during the year or reluctant to make fresh bets in illiquid
and potentially volatile conditions.
A lot of trading in sterling and "dollar bloc" currencies
like the Australian and Canadian dollars goes through Thomson
Reuters platforms, while rival EBS, owned by the world's largest
inter-dealer broker ICAP has more euro and yen volume.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jermey Gaunt)