Sept 28 - News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) said it will offer $350 million of its 3.95 percent notes due 2021, and plans to use the proceeds to repay loans under its commercial paper program.

The offering is expected to close on Oct. 5, the company said in a statement.

Barclays Capital Inc, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and RBS Securities Inc will act as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company named Jim Smith as chief operating officer and announced the merger of its Markets division with its Professional division. [ID:nS1E78R07O] (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore, editing by Bernard Orr)