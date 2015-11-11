Nov 11 Thomson Reuters Corp said it was exploring strategic options for its Intellectual Property & Science business.

The business had revenue of about $1 billion in 2014.

The company said it planned to use any net proceeds from a potential transaction for general corporate purposes, including investing in its core businesses, repaying debt and accelerating share buybacks. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)