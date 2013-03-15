(Corrects wording of fifth paragraph to make clear that work
station, not computer, was being dismantled)
By Joseph Menn and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 A federal grand jury has
indicted Matthew Keys, deputy social media editor at
Reuters.com, for conspiring with members of the Anonymous
hacking collective to break into the computers of his former
employer, Tribune Co. The alleged incident occurred before he
joined Thomson Reuters Corp, the indictment filed on
Thursday indicated.
The indictment charged Keys with three criminal counts,
including conspiracy to transmit information to damage a
protected computer. The indictment said that he promised to give
hackers access to Tribune Co websites and that a
story on the Tribune's Los Angeles Times website was later
altered by one of them.
Keys did not respond to requests for comment. But several
hours after the indictment was handed down, he tweeted: "I found
out the same way most of you did: From Twitter. Tonight I'm
going to take a break. Tomorrow, business as usual." His
attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment.
A Thomson Reuters spokesman said the company was aware of
the indictment and added: "Any legal violations, or failures to
comply with the company's own strict set of principles and
standards, can result in disciplinary action. We would also
observe the indictment alleges the conduct occurred in December
2010; Mr. Keys joined Reuters in 2012."
The company did not comment on Keys's employment status.
However, a Thomson Reuters employee at the New York office where
Keys worked said that his work station was being dismantled and
that his security pass had been deactivated.
The documents in the case paint a picture of a disgruntled
former Tribune employee who fell in with some of the most
notorious hackers in the country-and then worked with them, as
well as against them.
The case began in early December 2010, when Fox 40, a
Tribune-owned television station in Sacramento, Calif., received
emails saying someone had claimed to have an internal list of
employees, according to an affidavit for a search warrant
submitted by Los Angeles-based Federal Bureau of Investigation
agent Gabriel Andrews.
A former colleague suggested Keys as a suspect, according to
the FBI affidavit, because he had been terminated as an employee
in October 2010 and then refused to hand over control of the
Facebook and Twitter accounts he had run for Fox 40.
Within weeks of the first suspicious email, the affidavit
said Keys told the same colleague that he had penetrated an
elite chat group used by some of the most sophisticated members
of Anonymous. According to the affidavit, Keys said he had
learned of upcoming attacks on the Tribune's Los Angeles Times,
eBay's PayPal and other companies. Two days later, a story on
Latimes.com was defaced.
When Keys learned that a member of the hacking group had
changed the Times story, Keys responded "nice," according to the
indictment.
Transcripts of the electronic chats excerpted in the
affidavit and the indictment show someone using the nickname
AESCracked offered to grant access to Tribune computers to
others in the chat group. "Let me see if I can find some other
users/pass I created while there," he wrote after previous
credentials were denied access, the indictment said. The
indictment says Keys used the nickname AESCracked.
The documents appear to show Keys playing a double game for
weeks before getting kicked out of the chat group. As a
journalist between jobs, he took screenshots of the hacking
group's chats and sent them to media outlets, he wrote later on
a personal blog cited by the FBI.
He claimed credit for that work in a posting on his personal
website in March 2011, writing: "I identified myself as a
journalist during my interaction."
But others in the chat room were furious at the leaks. The
leading figure, known as Sabu, said on Twitter days later that
Keys was AESCracked and "gave full control of LATimes.com to
hackers."
Sabu, subsequently identified as Hector Xavier Monsegur, was
arrested later in 2011 and began cooperating secretly with the
FBI while continuing to lead an Anonymous spinoff called
LulzSec, according to court documents.
The probe of Monsegur, who is awaiting sentencing for more
serious breaches at Sony and elsewhere and is continuing to
cooperate with prosecutors, led to chat transcripts containing
evidence against Keys, the affidavit says.
Keys, now 26 and living in New Jersey, went to work for
another television station before joining Reuters in January
2012 as deputy social media editor. He was relatively well known
on Twitter, amassing more than 23,000 followers for his personal
account, apart from his tweets under the Reuters brand.
He also wrote occasional longer blog entries for Reuters,
including at least two about Anonymous. In a March 2012 entry,
after Sabu's exposure, Keys blogged about how he had gained
entry to the elite chat group called InternetFeds and said Sabu
had confided his New York location and other details.
One Sacramento acquaintance, Mona Vaughn, said Keys had "a
pretty extreme personality." She said she recommended him on
LinkedIn before she found out that he had disparaged a former
employer.
At Reuters, where his main mission was to promote
journalists' stories through social media, Keys drew attention
last October by covertly creating a parody Twitter account,
PendingLarry, which mocked Google after a premature release of
an earnings report that included a space reserved for comment by
CEO Larry Page. He was reprimanded by Reuters editors for that
incident.
The case against Keys is being prosecuted by Benjamin
Wagner, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California,
which includes Sacramento. Keys could face a maximum of 25 years
in prison.
In an interview, Wagner said that Keys appeared to have been
acting against Tribune primarily as an angry former employee.
But because Keys could have claimed he was acting as a
journalist, Wagner said the case was taken to high-level
officials at the Justice Department in Washington for approval
multiple times "out of an abundance of caution." Wagner declined
to say whether Keys has been cooperating.
Some online activists used the Keys case to renew their
criticism of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), the
anti-hacking law under which Keys was indicted. Federal
prosecutors used the law against Aaron Swartz, a computer
programmer who was accused of illegally distributing scholarly
articles and hanged himself in January.
Hanni Fakhoury, an attorney at the Electronic Frontier
Foundation, said the cases were fundamentally different but both
highlighted the excessively draconian punishments that
prosecutors could seek under the CFAA.
"Aaron's case was about taking information in a way he
wasn't supposed to, and this is about vandalism in its simplest
form," Fakhoury said. "But the similarities are in how the
sentencing scheme is so dramatic under the CFAA that he (Keys)
could face 25 years."
Keys is scheduled to be arraigned on April 12 in Sacramento,
according to the court docket.
The case in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
California, is United States of America v. Matthew Keys, 13-82.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn and Dan Levine; Additional reporting
by Alistair Barr and Gerry Shih; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Ciro Scotti)