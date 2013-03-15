By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 Thomson Reuters Corp
suspended with pay a deputy social media editor for
Reuters.com who has been indicted for aiding members of the
Anonymous hacking collective, a company spokesman said on
Friday.
Matthew Keys, 26, was indicted on Thursday by a federal
grand jury in Sacramento, Calif., on three criminal counts. The
alleged events occurred before he joined Thomson Reuters, the
indictment indicated.
Thomson Reuters spokesman David Girardin confirmed Keys's
suspension on Friday but declined additional comment. Keys did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Friday, Keys exchanged tweets with some well-wishers on
Twitter, telling one of them: "I'm okay."
According to the indictment, Keys allegedly gave hackers
access to Tribune Co computer systems in December
2010. A story on the Tribune's Los Angeles Times website was
soon altered by one of those hackers, the indictment said.
Keys joined Reuters in January 2012 as deputy social media
editor. He worked in New York and lives in New Jersey. He is
scheduled to be arraigned on April 12 in Sacramento, according
to the court docket.
The case in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
California, is United States of America v. Matthew Keys, 13-82.